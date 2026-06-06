Southwest monsoon picks up speed, expected in Mumbai June 10-15
India
The southwest monsoon is picking up speed. After hitting Kerala on June 4, it's now heading toward Karnataka and is expected to reach Mumbai between June 10 and 15.
Since starting out, the monsoon has already brought plenty of rain to southern and northeastern India.
Heavy southern showers and central storms
Kerala can expect heavy showers on June 7, while Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep are also in for wet days ahead.
The northeast will see steady rain all week.
For folks in central and eastern states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, get ready for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds that could gust over 70km per hour in some spots.