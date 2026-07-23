Southwest monsoon ramps up, rainfall 170% to 180% above normal
India
The southwest monsoon is ramping up, with a massive rain band stretching from northern India all the way to South Korea.
Over the past two days, rainfall has been 170% to 180% above normal, so places like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR are seeing some serious downpours.
Bay of Bengal raises flood risk
Low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal are adding even more rain for eastern and northeastern states.
While this wet spell could help crops and fix rainfall shortages, there's also a real risk of flash floods, landslides, and urban flooding, especially in hilly areas like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
The heavy rains are expected to stick around through the week.