Southwest monsoon reaches Andaman Sea May 20, Kerala June 1
India
Good news: The southwest monsoon is set to hit the Andaman Sea right on schedule around May 20, kicking off its yearly journey north.
Kerala can expect those first big showers by June 1, thanks to stronger winds pushing things along.
El Nino may reduce India's rainfall
Here's the catch: El Nino conditions in the Pacific might mean India gets less rain overall, about 92% of what's normal.
Southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu will see some early showers and storms between May 14-20, but farmers everywhere are watching closely.
Since over 70% of India's yearly rainfall depends on this monsoon, its timing really matters for crops and water supplies across the country.