Southwest monsoon reaches Andaman Sea May 20, Kerala June 1

El Nino may reduce India's rainfall

Here's the catch: El Nino conditions in the Pacific might mean India gets less rain overall, about 92% of what's normal.

Southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu will see some early showers and storms between May 14-20, but farmers everywhere are watching closely.

Since over 70% of India's yearly rainfall depends on this monsoon, its timing really matters for crops and water supplies across the country.