Southwest monsoon reaches every part of India 1 day late
India
The southwest monsoon has now reached every part of India, including Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, just a day later than usual.
After a super slow start in June (thanks to things like El Nino and weak winds), the rains picked up fast this month, making up for lost time.
July 1-8 rainfall 42% above normal
From July 1-8, rainfall was 42% above normal across the country, with Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra getting hit hardest.
This extra rain helped fix much of June's huge deficit and boosted soil moisture, great news for kharif crops.
While north India can expect more showers soon, places like Tamil Nadu and some northeastern states are still waiting for their share.