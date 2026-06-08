Southwest monsoon reaches Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
The southwest monsoon is making its way across India, now hitting Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, just days after arriving in Kerala.
It's running a bit late this year but still mostly on track.
If you're in these regions or nearby, expect some serious rain soon.
India Meteorological Department warns heavy rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy to very heavy rainfall is coming to Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, northeast India, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal this week.
On June 8 and 9, Karnataka and Kerala could see especially intense downpours. Plus, thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely on June 11 thanks to a western disturbance.
Meanwhile, Skymet forecasts the monsoon will reach northwest India within a few days and hit south Gujarat by mid-June, so keep those umbrellas handy!
Also worth noting: temperatures are still running hotter than usual in several northern states.