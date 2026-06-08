Southwest monsoon reaches Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

India Meteorological Department warns heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy to very heavy rainfall is coming to Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, northeast India, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal this week.

On June 8 and 9, Karnataka and Kerala could see especially intense downpours. Plus, thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely on June 11 thanks to a western disturbance.

Meanwhile, Skymet forecasts the monsoon will reach northwest India within a few days and hit south Gujarat by mid-June, so keep those umbrellas handy!

Also worth noting: temperatures are still running hotter than usual in several northern states.