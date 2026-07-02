Southwest monsoon reaches Rajasthan, rain line covers Tonk Jaipur Alwar

IMD predicts heavy rain eastern Rajasthan

The IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain and some thunderstorms across eastern Rajasthan in the coming days.

Places like Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Jaipur could see isolated heavy downpours, especially in Kota.

With temperatures soaring lately, this monsoon is set to bring real relief for everyone braving the summer.