Southwest monsoon reaches Rajasthan, rain line covers Tonk Jaipur Alwar
India
The southwest monsoon has finally reached Rajasthan on Thursday, after running a week late, the IMD said.
The rain line now stretches through Tonk, Jaipur, and Alwar, so the state can look forward to much-needed showers after weeks of relentless heat.
IMD predicts heavy rain eastern Rajasthan
The IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain and some thunderstorms across eastern Rajasthan in the coming days.
Places like Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Jaipur could see isolated heavy downpours, especially in Kota.
With temperatures soaring lately, this monsoon is set to bring real relief for everyone braving the summer.