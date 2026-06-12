Southwest monsoon reaches West Bengal and Bihar as heatwaves persist
The southwest monsoon has finally reached more areas of West Bengal and Bihar, parts of Odisha and Jharkhand, bringing some much-needed rain.
Parts of northwest India are also seeing thunderstorms and gusty winds thanks to a western disturbance.
But even with the rain, central and southern regions are still sweating it out under heatwave warnings: Vidarbha's alert lasts till June 16, while Marathwada, Telangana, and West Rajasthan are on watch till June 13.
Jaisalmer hit a scorching 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
IMD warns fishermen of rough seas
Kerala got drenched with up to 20cm of rain in some spots. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal (and even the Andaman and Nicobar Islands) also saw heavy showers.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department is urging fishermen to stay away from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea from June 12-17 due to rough seas.
Safety first if you're anywhere near the coast!