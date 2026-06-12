Southwest monsoon reaches West Bengal and Bihar as heatwaves persist

IMD warns fishermen of rough seas

Kerala got drenched with up to 20cm of rain in some spots. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal (and even the Andaman and Nicobar Islands) also saw heavy showers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department is urging fishermen to stay away from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea from June 12-17 due to rough seas.

Safety first if you're anywhere near the coast!