Southwest monsoon returns to Kerala, IMD forecasts moderate rain
After a dry break, Kerala's southwest monsoon is picking up again with the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, forecasting moderate rainfall across the state on Friday.
Central and northern Kerala woke up to steady showers, thanks to a deep depression over central India.
The heaviest rain so far? Peerumedu in Idukki clocked 11cm in just 24 hours.
Orange alerts for 11 Kerala districts
The IMD has issued orange alerts for 11 districts (watch out for possible heavy rain), but most places have only seen moderate showers so far.
Two flights were diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather, one from Male and one from Kochi.
The good news: the low-pressure system should weaken soon, meaning rainfall will likely ease up over the weekend.
Stay tuned for updates if you're traveling or heading outdoors!