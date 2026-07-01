Southwest monsoon shifts north with lighter rain in Tamil Nadu
India
Tamil Nadu is set for a quieter start to July, with lighter rainfall expected as the southwest monsoon shifts focus north.
A few parts will see just light to moderate showers, but Nilgiris and Theni could get heavy rain on July 3 and 4.
Until then, weather stays steady, though Chennai's humidity is making things feel a bit stickier than usual.
Interior likely wetter than usual
This month, interior Tamil Nadu might actually see more rain than usual, while northern interior and southern districts could get less.
Nights across the state are likely to be warmer thanks to higher minimum temperatures: Madurai airport hit a hot 39 Celsius on June 30!
Chennai can expect more evening thunderstorms too, especially in neighborhoods like Egmore and Madhavaram.