SP Vaid accuses Pakistan of double standards in PoJK

SP Vaid alleges disappearances in PoJK

Vaid also accused Pakistan of serious human rights violations in PoJK, saying thousands have disappeared over the years for speaking up against the army.

He highlighted efforts to change local demographics by settling outsiders in Shia-majority areas.

According to Vaid, recent protests over high wheat prices and power bills are just the latest sign that people's frustration with repression has finally boiled over.