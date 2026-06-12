SP Vaid accuses Pakistan of double standards in PoJK
Former Jammu and Kashmir police chief SP Vaid has called out Pakistan for how it treats people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
In a recent interview, he pointed out the double standards, while notorious terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar get state protection, regular citizens protesting inflation and poor governance are branded as terrorists.
SP Vaid alleges disappearances in PoJK
Vaid also accused Pakistan of serious human rights violations in PoJK, saying thousands have disappeared over the years for speaking up against the army.
He highlighted efforts to change local demographics by settling outsiders in Shia-majority areas.
According to Vaid, recent protests over high wheat prices and power bills are just the latest sign that people's frustration with repression has finally boiled over.