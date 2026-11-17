IndiGo flight to Bengaluru aborts takeoff after sparks seen flying
What's the story
An IndiGo flight headed to Bengaluru had to abort its takeoff at Mangaluru airport on Monday evening after sparks were seen flying from the aircraft's wing. The incident took place around 6:00pm when the plane was preparing for departure with 229 passengers and seven crew members on board. A technical malfunction was detected just before takeoff, prompting the pilot to abort takeoff.
Emergency halt
Flight was scheduled to take off at 6:00pm
The IndiGo flight, which was scheduled to take off at 6:00pm aborted its departure after sparks were seen flying from the aircraft's wing.
A technical malfunction was detected moments before takeoff, prompting the pilot to apply the brakes and stop the aircraft.
The incident took place at Mangaluru airport with 229 passengers and seven crew members on board.
Airline's action
Pilots followed standard operating procedures: IndiGo
In response to the incident, IndiGo Airlines said that pilots followed standard operating procedures and returned the aircraft to the parking bay for necessary checks.
The airline's engineering team then carried out a detailed technical inspection of the aircraft.
After this inspection, it was declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG), meaning it would remain out of service until required maintenance was completed.
Passenger support
Passengers offered alternate connections, hotel accommodation, and full refunds
Despite the incident, all 229 passengers were safely deboarded, and alternative arrangements were made by IndiGo Airlines.
However, only 34 of the passengers chose to travel on a replacement aircraft, which took off at 12:10am on Tuesday from Mangaluru.
The airline also offered alternate connections, hotel accommodation, and full refunds to those who opted for them.
Twitter Post
Visual of the sparks
INDIGO FLIGHT HALTED AFTER FIRE SPARKS SPOTTED AT MANGALURU AIRPORT; 236 ON BOARD— Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 17, 2026
An IndiGo flight to Bengaluru was stopped before take-off on November 16 after sparks were reportedly seen.
All 229 passengers and seven crew members were safely deboarded.
Former Karnataka BJP… pic.twitter.com/VlhFr5jMgW