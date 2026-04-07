Speaker Vijender Gupta urges security upgrade after Delhi Assembly breach
India
After someone managed to sneak into the Delhi Assembly without permission, Speaker Vijender Gupta called for a serious security upgrade.
He's made it clear there's zero tolerance for these lapses and met with top officials to review CCTV footage and spot weak points.
Assembly gates face stricter screening measures
Expect tougher checks at entry gates: hydraulic road blockers are going up, and every gate will have at least two trained officers from the Delhi Police or the CRPF.
There will also be a mobile patrol vehicle inside for faster response.
Everyone and every vehicle coming in will face stricter screening, all aimed at making sure this kind of breach doesn't happen again.