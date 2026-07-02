Special Cell foils Delhi terror plot after WhatsApp chat tracking
Delhi Police's Special Cell just stopped a major terror plot in Delhi and nearby areas.
Four men, three from Punjab and one from Delhi, were caught after police tracked their secret chats on WhatsApp, which they set up using foreign SIM cards.
The group was reportedly getting orders from a handler in Pakistan.
Drone smuggled arms seized
The operation began with Shubdeep's arrest in Amritsar, where police found a pistol, ammunition, and phones linked to arms smuggled by drones.
Interrogations led to two more arrests (Gurjant and Sajan), both tied to these deliveries.
Gaganpreet was picked up in Delhi after checking out possible targets.
Police seized more weapons, phones, and videos of planned attacks and say all four are linked to a Pakistan-backed terror network operated by ISI handlers.
The investigation is still on to find others involved.