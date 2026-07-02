Special Cell foils Delhi terror plot after WhatsApp chat tracking

Drone smuggled arms seized

The operation began with Shubdeep's arrest in Amritsar, where police found a pistol, ammunition, and phones linked to arms smuggled by drones.

Interrogations led to two more arrests (Gurjant and Sajan), both tied to these deliveries.

Gaganpreet was picked up in Delhi after checking out possible targets.

Police seized more weapons, phones, and videos of planned attacks and say all four are linked to a Pakistan-backed terror network operated by ISI handlers.

The investigation is still on to find others involved.