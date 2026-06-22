Special Investigation Team seeks stricter controls on Ram Mandir donations

SIT proposes 180-day CCTV retention

To keep things honest, the SIT wants staff in pocketless uniforms during counting, frisking before leaving, and the bank-deployed counting team replaced while volunteers' duties were changed.

They are pushing for nonstop CCTV monitoring with footage saved longer, up to 180 days. Plus, they have recommended a CEO for professional management and weekly audits.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is likely to hear today a case asking for CBI and CAG checks to make sure everything stays transparent.