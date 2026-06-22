Special Investigation Team seeks stricter controls on Ram Mandir donations
Big changes might be coming to how donations are handled at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.
After concerns about misuse, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has suggested steps like recording cash removal on video and tightening up how money is counted.
The issue has sparked political debate, especially around the BJP-led government.
SIT proposes 180-day CCTV retention
To keep things honest, the SIT wants staff in pocketless uniforms during counting, frisking before leaving, and the bank-deployed counting team replaced while volunteers' duties were changed.
They are pushing for nonstop CCTV monitoring with footage saved longer, up to 180 days. Plus, they have recommended a CEO for professional management and weekly audits.
Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is likely to hear today a case asking for CBI and CAG checks to make sure everything stays transparent.