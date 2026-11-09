Special sub-inspector Senthilkumar dies after crowd attack in Samadharmapuram, Theni

Senthilkumar, a special sub-inspector, lost his life in Samadharmapuram, Theni Allinagaram, after he tried to disperse a group making social media reels and bursting crackers on the road.

When the crowd ignored his request, he recorded a video of their actions and sent it to his office: this move sadly triggered an attack by the group.

Senthilkumar was collapsed unconscious and later declared dead at the hospital.