Special sub-inspector Senthilkumar dies after crowd attack in Samadharmapuram, Theni
India
Senthilkumar, a special sub-inspector, lost his life in Samadharmapuram, Theni Allinagaram, after he tried to disperse a group making social media reels and bursting crackers on the road.
When the crowd ignored his request, he recorded a video of their actions and sent it to his office: this move sadly triggered an attack by the group.
Senthilkumar was collapsed unconscious and later declared dead at the hospital.
Theni police probe highlights officer risks
Theni police are now investigating the case and checking CCTV footage to identify those involved.
The incident is a tough reminder of the risks officers face while trying to keep public spaces safe.