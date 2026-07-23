Specially abled protesters use sign language to protest NEET-UG leak

The protest began on June 20 with demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, stricter exam security, and compensation for families affected by alleged student suicides.

Things escalated during the Chalo Sansad march when police used batons and tear gas.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike asking for an assurance that protesting students won't face legal action; he is currently in the hospital after a court order.