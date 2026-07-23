Specially abled protesters use sign language to protest NEET-UG leak
On July 20, specially abled protesters joined the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) rally at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, calling out the NEET-UG paper leak scandal.
A video of two young people answering media questions in sign language caught attention online, highlighting just how determined students are to be heard, even when communication isn't easy.
Protests demand Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
The protest began on June 20 with demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, stricter exam security, and compensation for families affected by alleged student suicides.
Things escalated during the Chalo Sansad march when police used batons and tear gas.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike asking for an assurance that protesting students won't face legal action; he is currently in the hospital after a court order.