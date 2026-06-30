Speeding black car hits 5-year-old Aarti Baria, Surat CCTV shows
India
A heartbreaking hit-and-run accident in Surat's Sachin area has left a local family and community shaken.
On Monday afternoon, five-year-old Aarti Baria was struck by a speeding black car near Kamalam Public School while she was playing by the roadside.
The car didn't stop, and the entire incident was caught on CCTV.
Aarti Baria dies after hit-and-run
Aarti, whose parents work at a nearby construction site, was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.
Police are using CCTV footage and other evidence to track down the driver, who hasn't been identified yet.
The loss has left her parents devastated and sparked concern throughout the neighborhood as everyone waits for answers.