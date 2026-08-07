Speeding bus crashes into house, kills Riya Fathima in Kunnamkulam
India
A tragic bus accident shook Kunnamkulam in Thrissur, Keralam.
A speeding bus lost control and crashed into several vehicles (including a car, motorcycle, van, and autorickshaw) before smashing into the compound wall of a house.
Sadly, Riya Fathima lost her life and several others were injured.
CCTV shows bus crash, officials probe
CCTV clips accessed by CNN-News18 captured the whole sequence: the bus careening through traffic and finally stopping at the damaged house wall.
Locals watched in shock as a man (likely the bus conductor) stepped out to check the wreckage.
Officials are now investigating what caused the accident.