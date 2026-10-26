Speeding car hits festival procession in Firozabad, UP, killing 4
India
A tragic accident struck Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night when a speeding car drove into a festival procession, killing four people, three of them teenage girls.
The victims were Anjali (15), Akanksha (15), Babli (17), and Harish Kumar (25).
Several others were injured and are now being treated at the district hospital.
Police detained the driver.
Crash occurs during Teshu-Jhanjhi immersion
The crash happened during the Teshu-Jhanjhi festival immersion, a local tradition in western Uttar Pradesh.
Sirsaganj Circle Officer Chanchal Tyagi said three of the deceased were women.
Police detained the car driver and rushed the injured to the district hospital for treatment.