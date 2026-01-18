Speeding car kills 2 laborers, injures 11 in Jabalpur
India
A speeding, unregistered car crashed into a group of laborers having lunch by the roadside in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.
Two workers lost their lives and 11 others were injured while installing road divider railings near Ekta Chowk.
The victims were from Mandla district.
Driver missing, rising accident concerns
All injured were rushed to Jabalpur Medical College; one is in critical condition.
The driver fled the scene and hasn't been found yet, making things tougher for police since the car had no number plate.