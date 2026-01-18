Speeding car kills 2 laborers, injures 11 in Jabalpur India Jan 18, 2026

A speeding, unregistered car crashed into a group of laborers having lunch by the roadside in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

Two workers lost their lives and 11 others were injured while installing road divider railings near Ekta Chowk.

The victims were from Mandla district.