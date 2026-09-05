Speeding private bus hits school bus in Sircilla, injuring students
India
A speeding private bus collided with a school bus in Sircilla, Telangana, leaving several students hurt.
The impact shattered the school bus windows, and some students were cut by glass while they were on their way to class.
Police probe crash, students treated
Emergency teams quickly arrived, gave first aid, and took the injured students to the hospital.
Police are now investigating what led to the crash, including the speed of the private bus, and are talking to witnesses to piece together exactly what happened.
The accident has led to concern among people in the area.