Speeding tanker kills 6, injures 6 near Satwar Hyderabad-Mumbai highway

A tragic accident on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway near Satwar village, Telangana, left six people dead and six others hurt after a speeding tanker crashed into an auto-rickshaw around 8:30pm Tuesday.

The auto was carrying 11 women farmworkers home when it was hit during a U-turn.

Among those lost were Rekhamma, Kavitha, Sridevi, Reshma, Nikhita, and Devadas, the driver and Nikhita's husband.