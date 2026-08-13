Speeding tanker kills 6, injures 6 near Satwar Hyderabad-Mumbai highway
A tragic accident on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway near Satwar village, Telangana, left six people dead and six others hurt after a speeding tanker crashed into an auto-rickshaw around 8:30pm Tuesday.
The auto was carrying 11 women farmworkers home when it was hit during a U-turn.
Among those lost were Rekhamma, Kavitha, Sridevi, Reshma, Nikhita, and Devadas, the driver and Nikhita's husband.
Injured taken to Zaheerabad government hospital
The injured were taken to Zaheerabad government hospital. Two are in critical condition. Police have launched an investigation into the crash.
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said he was shocked by the news and asked officials to help the victims' families and make sure everyone gets proper treatment.
This follows another fatal accident on the same stretch of highway.