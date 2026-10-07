Speeding truck crashes into Gharaunda school bus, 10 injured
India
A speeding truck crashed into a private school bus in Gharaunda, Karnal, on Tuesday, just as the bus was dropping off a student.
Nine children (all up to grade five) and the driver were hurt, but thankfully everyone is now stable.
The impact pushed the bus onto the sidewalk and even crushed a parked two-wheeler.
Residents, police assist injured, driver arrested
Local residents and police rushed in to help, getting all the injured to the hospital quickly.
Chairman of the Gharaunda municipal committee, Happy Luck Gupta, was also there lending a hand.
Police have arrested the truck driver (who had Rajasthan plates), but his name hasn't been shared yet.