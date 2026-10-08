Speeding truck kills 25 sheep, goats on Kutch National Highway
India
A speeding truck hit a flock of sheep and goats crossing the Kutch National Highway in Gujarat's Morbi district, leaving 25 animals dead.
The accident happened near Maliya-Miyana while a group of Maldhari cattle herders were guiding their animals across the road.
CCTV footage shows just how quickly things went wrong.
Police file complaint against truck driver
Police arrived soon after and started investigating. Based on what the animal owners shared, they have filed a complaint and are taking legal steps against the truck driver.
About 25 more animals were injured too, a tough reminder of how risky highways can be for everyone, not just people.