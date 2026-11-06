Speeding truck runs over 7 in Jharkhand's Khunti district
India
A heartbreaking incident in Jharkhand's Khunti district saw seven people lose their lives on late Thursday night after a speeding truck ran over them near the Jone-Ludru turn.
The victims, four women and three children, including a 12-year-old boy who later died at the hospital, were all from the local community.
Driver and helper fled scene
These locals had stopped to help a scooter rider who had fallen near a culvert when the truck (license plate JH 02 AJ 1377) suddenly sped into the group.
Some witnesses suspect the driver may have been drunk.
Both the driver and his helper fled right after, while residents rushed to get help for those injured.