SpiceJet cancels several Mumbai flights to Delhi, Gorakhpur and Bengaluru
India
SpiceJet canceled several flights out of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday, including routes to Delhi, Gorakhpur, and Bengaluru.
The sudden cancelations left many passengers stuck at the airport, scrambling for new travel plans and trying to figure out how to get their refunds.
SpiceJet blames grounded plane, Bagdogra weather
SpiceJet said the disruptions were due to a mix of operational hiccups, like a grounded plane, plus bad weather at Bagdogra, messing up flight schedules. Crew work-hour limits also played a role.
The airline apologized for the hassle and said it was operating extra flights to help affected travelers get moving again.