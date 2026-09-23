SpiceJet delays disrupt Dubai India flights on September 23
India
If you were flying SpiceJet between Dubai and India on September 23, chances are your plans took a hit.
Flights to cities like Kochi and Kozhikode saw long delays, some pushed back by hours, and even inbound flights from India to Dubai ran late, leaving travelers frustrated.
Flights to Tehran and Muscat canceled
It wasn't only the UAE-India sector that got messy. Flights from Dubai to Tehran and Abu Dhabi to Muscat were also canceled, showing how widespread the travel chaos was.
If you've got an international trip coming up, it's definitely worth double-checking your flight status before heading out.