SpiceJet Delhi Bengaluru flight delayed over 6 hours, technical snag
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Bengaluru ended up being delayed by more than six hours on Monday due to a technical snag.
Passengers were stuck at the airport with little information, and the airline eventually had to bring in a different plane.
The flight, originally set for 11:55am was expected to leave around 8:00pm.
SpiceJet apologizes while passengers complain online
Frustrated travelers took to social media about the lack of updates, food, and water during the long wait; one video even showed a passenger confronting staff.
SpiceJet later apologized for the inconvenience and said it regretted the inconvenience and was arranging an alternate aircraft because maintenance took longer than expected.
Some passengers tagged aviation authorities online hoping for compensation or better answers.