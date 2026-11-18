No SpiceJet departures for 12hrs, chaos erupts at Mumbai airport
What's the story
Hundreds of SpiceJet passengers were left stranded at Mumbai airport after no flight took off for over 12 hours. On Monday, no flights took off from Terminal 1, while on Tuesday night, passengers were delayed by nearly nine hours. Passengers who reached the airport around 7:00pm on Tuesday said not a single flight took off after that. Their flight eventually departed around 4:00am on Wednesday.
Communication breakdown
SpiceJet asked passengers to stay updated on their flight status
The airport had advised SpiceJet passengers to stay updated on their flight status due to the operational challenges faced by the airline.
"Due to ongoing operational challenges faced by SpiceJet Airlines, some flight operations to and from Mumbai may be impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport and contact SpiceJet for the latest updates," the airline said.
Refunds offered
Airline offers refunds to passengers
However, many passengers were left frustrated as they were not allowed inside the terminal on Monday and weren't informed about their flight status or revised departure schedules.
Visuals from the airport showed a large crowd near SpiceJet's counter, with angry passengers raising slogans against the carrier over prolonged delays and lack of information.
SpiceJet has not yet commented on the disruptions at Mumbai airport but passengers were offered refunds, which would be credited within seven days.
Public backlash
SpiceJet faces criticism over delayed flights, cancelations
This incident comes amid a series of operational troubles for the budget carrier.
Last week, SpiceJet canceled four flights from Dubai after its ground-handling company suspended check-in services over unpaid dues amounting to ₹35.8 crore.
Last Friday, Delhi airport also issued a passenger advisory, cautioning travelers about possible flight disruptions involving SpiceJet due to operational challenges faced by the airline.