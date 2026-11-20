SpiceJet is down to about 10 planes (some are even leased), and it is missing from most online travel portals, which makes finding or changing flights even trickier.

On top of that, India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, just gave SpiceJet a week to explain repeated rule violations.

The airline is also facing financial troubles and legal battles, but it plans to raise ₹5,500 crore in hopes of turning things around.

For now, if you're flying soon, expect fewer options and possibly higher fares.