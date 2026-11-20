SpiceJet hit by over 7,600 passenger complaints amid winter travel
SpiceJet is having a rough time right now, with more than 7,600 passengers filing complaints about canceled flights, just as winter travel picks up.
The airline's attempts to rebuild its fleet have led to lots of schedule changes, leaving many travelers stranded and frustrated.
SpiceJet plans to raise 5,500 cr
SpiceJet is down to about 10 planes (some are even leased), and it is missing from most online travel portals, which makes finding or changing flights even trickier.
On top of that, India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, just gave SpiceJet a week to explain repeated rule violations.
The airline is also facing financial troubles and legal battles, but it plans to raise ₹5,500 crore in hopes of turning things around.
For now, if you're flying soon, expect fewer options and possibly higher fares.