SpiceJet operates special evacuation flights from Fujairah amid airspace closure
India
SpiceJet is flying extra evacuation flights from Fujairah, UAE, to help Indian nationals get home after Middle East tensions shut down airspace.
On March 3 and 4, the airline ran a total of 12 special flights to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi.
Regular Fujairah-Delhi and Fujairah-Mumbai routes are back too.
Airline's quick action gives way home for many
With over 1,100 international flights canceled by Indian carriers in just three days—and more than 12,000 worldwide—travelers are stuck and plans are up in the air.
SpiceJet's quick action is giving stranded people a way home when they need it most.