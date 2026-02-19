SpiceJet reroutes flights after Bangladesh blocks its airspace India Feb 19, 2026

SpiceJet is having to reroute some flights after Bangladesh blocked its airspace over unpaid fees.

Now, trips from Kolkata to places like Guwahati and Imphal are taking longer, which adds a bit of hassle for both the airline and passengers.

SpiceJet says it's just a procedural hiccup and that they're talking things through with Bangladesh to sort it out soon.