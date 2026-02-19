SpiceJet reroutes flights after Bangladesh blocks its airspace
India
SpiceJet is having to reroute some flights after Bangladesh blocked its airspace over unpaid fees.
Now, trips from Kolkata to places like Guwahati and Imphal are taking longer, which adds a bit of hassle for both the airline and passengers.
SpiceJet says it's just a procedural hiccup and that they're talking things through with Bangladesh to sort it out soon.
SpiceJet reported a net loss of ₹269 crore last quarter
This airspace issue comes right after SpiceJet reported a big loss—₹269 crore last quarter—mostly because of rising costs.
The airline's stock also dipped about 1% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Still, SpiceJet insists their flights are running as usual and they're working constructively toward an early resolution.