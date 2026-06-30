SpiceJet suspends all Chennai flights after leased planes' contract ended India Jun 30, 2026

SpiceJet has hit pause on all its flights from Chennai Airport this week, after its leased planes' contract ended.

The airline used to run about 10 daily flights to major cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

It's planning a comeback in October 2026, but for now, travelers will need to look for other options.