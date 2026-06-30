SpiceJet suspends all Chennai flights after leased planes' contract ended
India
SpiceJet has hit pause on all its flights from Chennai Airport this week, after its leased planes' contract ended.
The airline used to run about 10 daily flights to major cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.
It's planning a comeback in October 2026, but for now, travelers will need to look for other options.
Chennai fliers face higher fares
With SpiceJet out for a few months, Chennai's usual 55,000-plus daily fliers are left with fewer airlines to pick from, and that often means higher ticket prices.
Regular traveler P. Sankar shared he's worried about limited connectivity and rising costs: he said that "fares are pretty high."
Rising fuel prices have also led another airline to cut its services.