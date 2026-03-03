SpiceJet to operate special flights from Fujairah to India today
With Middle East airspace closures causing travel chaos, SpiceJet is running four special flights today (March 3) from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi to help Indian nationals get home.
Two flights are headed to Mumbai, with one each for Delhi and Kochi—basically giving stranded travelers a much-needed way out.
Regular flights to resume tomorrow
Regular Fujairah-Delhi and Mumbai flights are back from March 4.
SpiceJet's chairman Ajay Singh shared, "At a time like this, our priority is to support Indian citizens who are facing uncertainty and want to return home."
The airline may add more special flights if needed.
Meanwhile, Dubai airports have started limited operations again, but things are still a bit unpredictable for flyers.