Squall line triggers surprise thunderstorms and rain overnight, cooling Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR minimums plunge 7-8°C overnight

The storms brought an instant chill, dropping minimum temperatures by seven to eight degrees Celsius in just one day. Safdarjung hit 22.8 degrees Celsius, over five degrees Celsius cooler than usual for June. Other spots like Palam and Lodhi Road felt the dip too.

Rainfall totals weren't huge but noticeable: Ayanagar saw 12.4mm, Safdarjung got 11.2mm, and Lodhi Road had nearly 10mm.

With more rain and wind gusts up to 60km per hour expected Saturday (yep, there's a yellow alert) on Friday, this cooler streak could stick around until Saturday before rainfall activity gradually reduces.