Sree Periyattappan Mahadeva Temple in Cheruthoni runs inclusive public graveyard India Jul 04, 2026

In Cheruthoni, Kerala, the Sree Periyattappan Mahadeva Temple runs a unique public graveyard where anyone, regardless of religion, can be buried or cremated according to their own customs.

It started in 2009 and now has more than 200 graves; it's all about respect and inclusivity.

The graveyard sits near Kurathi Hill, a place with deep tribal history.