Sree Periyattappan Mahadeva Temple in Cheruthoni runs inclusive public graveyard
In Cheruthoni, Kerala, the Sree Periyattappan Mahadeva Temple runs a unique public graveyard where anyone, regardless of religion, can be buried or cremated according to their own customs.
It started in 2009 and now has more than 200 graves; it's all about respect and inclusivity.
The graveyard sits near Kurathi Hill, a place with deep tribal history.
Cheruthoni temple trust offers free funerals
The temple trust offers free funerals for those who can't afford them and is planning an electric crematorium soon.
Income from the temple's land supports these services and helps preserve local history, including personal items of tribal chief Chemban Karuvellyan Kolumban, who helped build the Idukki Dam.
As trustee Lijo Sasidharan puts it, "We've been conducting funerals free of cost for those who cannot afford it."