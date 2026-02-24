Sreedharan proposes semi-high-speed rail line across Kerala

Project would link 3 major airports

This project would link three major airports and make travel way faster across the state. It's designed to be affordable (think AC chair car prices) and eco-friendly by generating its own power.

E. Sreedharan said that if the BJP wins power in Kerala he could assure, on behalf of Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP state chief), that work would start within three months and be completed within four and a half years, promising a big boost for Kerala's connectivity—while he also criticized the state government's Regional Rapid Transit System as "not workable," a "foolish venture" and an "election stunt."