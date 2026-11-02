SRFTI female students report rape threats after September campus violence
Female students at Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) say they've received rape threats and abusive messages online, adding to worries after campus violence on September 27, 2026.
A complaint has been emailed to the Kolkata Police cyber cell as students push for better safety and support.
SRFTI union seeks disciplinary reversals, resignation
Students are urging quick action against those behind the threats, and they're also concerned about increased police presence and privacy on campus.
The student union wants disciplinary actions against students reversed, as well as the resignation of the vice chancellor.
Meanwhile, SRFTI officials say security measures are necessary due to recent unrest, with FIRs filed and some students rusticated.
Talks between faculty and students are ongoing to address everyone's concerns.