SRFTI Kolkata closed as students protest rustication of 6 classmates
India
Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata has been shut down for over a month as students protest the rustication of six classmates accused of vandalism.
Classes are suspended, and students are demanding answers about campus safety and alleged attacks.
The movement has drawn support from alumni and big names in the arts world, including Nassiruddin Shah.
SRFTI classes suspended amid police presence
Students say they have faced power cuts and a lack of basic facilities, raising concerns among parents.
The administration says it is open to dialogue.
After a clash with a right-wing group in late September, police were brought onto campus. Now alumni and faculty want the police gone to calm things down.
For now, both sides remain at an impasse, with classes still on hold.