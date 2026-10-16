SRFTI Kolkata shut as students protest vice chancellor Santosh Ajmera

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata has been shut down for over two weeks as students protest the new vice chancellor, Santosh Ajmera.

Tensions peaked on Wednesday night when Ajmera's office was vandalized, with windows smashed and utility lines cut, and later on Thursday after a meeting he was allegedly manhandled by a student.

The vice chancellor called the incident "intimidating" and urged strict action, saying some students are creating unrest and making others feel unsafe.