SRFTI rusticates 6 students accused of assaulting VC Santosh Ajmera
India
Six students from Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) have been rusticated for allegedly assaulting Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera.
The decision came as student protests, sparked by disagreements over new CCTV cameras, entered their 18th day.
SRFTI students allege CCTV agreement breach
Students say the administration broke a previous agreement by installing CCTV cameras without proper notice or union involvement.
While the institute accuses some protesters of vandalism and graffiti, the Students's Union rejects these claims as fabricated and insists their sit-ins and artistic protests have stayed peaceful without resorting to violence.
They're now demanding Ajmera's resignation and are taking legal action.