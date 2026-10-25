SRFTI students allege key classroom power cut to halt protests
SRFTI students are accusing their institute's administration of cutting off electricity to a key classroom from Saturday evening, saying it's an attempt to pressure them into stopping their protests.
They've been demanding the vice chancellor step down after campus violence last month left several students injured.
The administration, though, denies that the internet connection had been snapped, pointing out that live streams from the campus were still running.
SRFTI suspends classes until November 13
The unrest began after a violent incident during a campus event on September 27, which led to injuries and calls for accountability from the administration.
In response, SRFTI suspended classes until November 13, expelled six students, and directed students to vacate their hostels and other premises within 24 hours.
Now, with tensions still high, the West Bengal government has set up a Special Investigation Team to look into what happened and hopefully bring some answers soon.