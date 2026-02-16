Sri Lankan Navy detains 24 Tamil Nadu fishermen for trespassing
India
Twenty-four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were picked up by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing into their waters while fishing after leaving Karaikal harbor on February 11, 2026.
They're now being held at a naval base for questioning, adding to ongoing tensions over fishing rights in the region.
Diplomatic intervention sought
This isn't an isolated incident—reports say the Sri Lankan Navy has detained Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized boats, though the cited source does not provide a cumulative timeframe or totals.
These repeated arrests have led to protests by fishing communities and calls for urgent government action.
The state has urged diplomatic intervention to get the fishermen and their boats released.