Sri Ram Sene protests Karnataka rule allowing hijabs in Kalaburagi
Sri Ram Sene, a group, hit the streets in Kalaburagi to oppose Karnataka's new rule allowing religious symbols, like hijabs, with school uniforms.
They say this move goes against a 2022 high court decision that upheld restrictions on hijabs in educational institutions and claim the court ruled hijabs are not an essential religious practice.
Sri Ram Sene threatens statewide protest
The protesters accused the Congress-led government of vote-bank politics, arguing that the policy messes with the idea of everyone looking equal at school.
They also called it contempt of court and criticized government interference in uniform decisions, which are usually handled by school committees.
If the rule isn't scrapped, Sri Ram Sene warned they might start a statewide protest—and students could show up wearing saffron shawls as their own statement.