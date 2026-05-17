Sri Ram Sene protests Karnataka rule allowing hijabs in Kalaburagi

Sri Ram Sene threatens statewide protest

The protesters accused the Congress-led government of vote-bank politics, arguing that the policy messes with the idea of everyone looking equal at school.

They also called it contempt of court and criticized government interference in uniform decisions, which are usually handled by school committees.

If the rule isn't scrapped, Sri Ram Sene warned they might start a statewide protest—and students could show up wearing saffron shawls as their own statement.