Sridhar Vembu backs post calling Delhi protests politically motivated
India
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has set off a lively debate online after backing a post that called the ongoing Delhi protests "preplanned and organized" and politically motivated.
Vembu echoed concerns that the demonstrations are meant to destabilize India, saying they're more about disruption than genuine issues.
Vembu emphasizes elections, draws mixed reactions
Vembu emphasized that elections, not protests, are the real way for people to make their voices heard.
His stance drew mixed reactions on X: some users agreed and demanded tougher action against protest organizers, while others felt he was out of touch with everyday struggles fueling these movements.
The conversation highlights deeper questions about democracy, dissent, and who gets heard in India today.