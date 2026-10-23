Sridhar Vembu says India must develop, Zoho cuts marketing budget

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu recently spoke out about rising anti-India sentiment online, saying he doesn't hate "racists" or those who doubt India's abilities.

Instead, he believes in letting progress speak for itself: "Until India develops, based on the talents of our own people, we will not find true respect in the world, no matter whether right, left or center is in charge anywhere."

He also reassured everyone that even as Zoho faces higher AI costs and economic uncertainty, the company has cut down on its marketing budget, put annual salary hikes on hold, and is facing an uncertain business outlook.