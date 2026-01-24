Srinagar Airport back in action after heavy snowfall
India
After a snowy Friday grounded all flights, Srinagar Airport is flying again.
The runway and taxiways were cleared early Saturday by the Airports Authority of India and Border Roads Organization, so commercial flights could finally take off and land.
First planes touched down late Saturday morning
The first flight in landed at 11:00am.
This only happened after the Indian Air Force gave the green light for commercial flights on Saturday.
Snow made travel tough everywhere
It wasn't just planes—road travel took a hit too.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway stayed closed for a second day because of icy roads, with traffic halted at safer locations and snow having accumulated up to Ramsoo.
Travel's still not fully back to normal yet.