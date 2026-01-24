Srinagar Airport back in action after heavy snowfall

The first flight in landed at 11:00am. This only happened after the Indian Air Force gave the green light for commercial flights on Saturday.

Snow made travel tough everywhere

It wasn't just planes—road travel took a hit too.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway stayed closed for a second day because of icy roads, with traffic halted at safer locations and snow having accumulated up to Ramsoo.

Travel's still not fully back to normal yet.