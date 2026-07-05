Srinagar airport closure plans dropped after Omar Abdullah raised issue
India
Good news for travelers: plans to close Srinagar airport for repairs have been dropped after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took up the issue with the Centre.
The Airports Authority of India had announced regular shutdowns from July to September and a full closure from October 1 to 16, but those are now off the table.
Omar Abdullah lauds Srinagar airport decision
J and K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked the Centre for stepping in quickly.
He pointed out that closing the airport would have hurt tourism (especially during Durga Puja when lots of visitors come from Bengal) and impacted local businesses.
As he put it, the decision ensures uninterrupted air connectivity to the region, "preventing disruption to travel, tourism and economic activity."