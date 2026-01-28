Srinagar Airport reopens after snow shuts down all flights
India
After heavy snowfall shut down all 58 flights on Tuesday, Srinagar Airport is open again.
The first plane landed at 9:25am today, and flights should keep running as long as the weather holds up.
Runways cleared, but haze still causing delays
Airport teams worked to clear snow from the runway and taxiway, but thick haze is still making it tricky for pilots to see.
Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet were hit by cancelations yesterday.
Check before you travel
If you've got a flight today, double-check with your airline—some delays are likely as airport staff keep an eye on the weather.
Safety is still the top priority for everyone at Srinagar Airport.