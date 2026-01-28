Srinagar Airport reopens after snow shuts down all flights

Airport teams worked to clear snow from the runway and taxiway, but thick haze is still making it tricky for pilots to see. Airlines like IndiGo , Air India , and SpiceJet were hit by cancelations yesterday.

Check before you travel

If you've got a flight today, double-check with your airline—some delays are likely as airport staff keep an eye on the weather.

Safety is still the top priority for everyone at Srinagar Airport.