Srinagar airport runway maintenance closes Mondays Tuesdays July 2026
Heads up if you're flying to or from Srinagar this year; Srinagar International Airport will undergo runway maintenance on Mondays and Tuesdays starting in July 2026, with flights operating on the remaining five days, and there's a full shutdown coming in October.
The airport director says these fixes are overdue, since the last big maintenance was 15 years ago.
Omar Abdullah suggests Awantipora airfield backup
The timing isn't great for tourism, especially with Durga Puja holidays coming up. To keep things moving, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah suggested using Awantipora airfield as a backup for civilian flights.
On the bright side, there's a planned ₹1,667 crore expansion that'll more than triple the terminal size and boost capacity from 2.5 to 10 million passengers per year, plus better parking and more cargo handled, which should help both travelers and local businesses soon.