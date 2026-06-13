Srinagar airport runway maintenance closes Mondays Tuesdays July 2026

Omar Abdullah suggests Awantipora airfield backup

The timing isn't great for tourism, especially with Durga Puja holidays coming up. To keep things moving, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah suggested using Awantipora airfield as a backup for civilian flights.

On the bright side, there's a planned ₹1,667 crore expansion that'll more than triple the terminal size and boost capacity from 2.5 to 10 million passengers per year, plus better parking and more cargo handled, which should help both travelers and local businesses soon.